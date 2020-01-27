Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car in Orange County
A person is dead in Orange County after getting hit by a car, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the accident happened Sunday at Commerce Boulevard and Colonial Street, and they aren’t sure if the person was walking on a crosswalk when they were hit.
Authorities said they don’t believe the driver is at a fault and they are currently cooperating with investigators.
The victim was transported to a hospital where they later died, according to authorities.
