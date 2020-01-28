Man shot, robbed during Plenty of Fish date set up by Seminole High School student, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man who thought he was going on a date with a woman he met on the Plenty of Fish dating app was instead shot and robbed, according to Sanford police who say the plan was set up by a Seminole County High School student.

The victim told police he had been chatting with a woman named “Keke” on the dating app and they had agreed to meet near 1001 W. 10th Street in Sanford on Jan. 19. The teen asked the victim to bring her McDonald’s, according to the arrest report.

Police said when the victim arrived at the address, which turns out to be the home of the suspect’s grandmother, “Keke” got into the car with the victim but then said she “had to take a call.” When she got out two unknown males approached the victim and pointed a gun at him, according to the report.

The victim said the males beat him in the head with the weapon and told him to “give it up.” The victim said he was able to break free and started running but one of the suspects shot him in the chest.

Police found the victim on Pecan Avenue bleeding from a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital for his injuries in unknown condition.

Detectives were able to match the “KeKe” Plenty of Fish account to Ja 'Kila Taylor, 18, a student at Seminole County High School.

Taylor told detectives she helped set up the victim but did not know the two males involved. She told authorities her friend connected her with the other suspects and denied knowing the man would be shot.

The 18-year-old is charged with robbery with a firearm and attempted murder.

Police said they are actively searching for the other two people involved.