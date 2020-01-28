Orlando police seize $440K worth of stolen merchandise from storage units and house

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department served a search warrant for the family home of the man they took in custody two weeks ago after officers seized $367,000 worth of stolen merchandise from storage units.

Carlos Negron, 40, is facing charges of:

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in heroin

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Fleeing police

Resisting officer without violence

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said the following stolen items were found in the family home:

$6,040 worth of items from Ross

$19,210.57 worth of items from Macy’s

$13,346 worth of items from Walmart

$33,583.37 worth of items from Home Depot

$1,200 worth of items from Marshalls

Investigators said $440,479 worth of stolen merchandise in total was seized in the search warrants served at the family home and the storage units.

Police said 368 boxes of evidence still needs to be checked by employees with Macy’s and Ross.

Back on Jan. 9, Property Detectives and the Special Enforcement Division executed a search warrant on several units at Public Storage on South Goldenrod Road.

Investigators said they obtained the warrant after information they discovered from a property crime investigation involving a ring of retail theft suspects going back to incidents from July of 2019.

Officers said the warrant was on units under the control of 40-year-old Carlos Negron.

Authorities said the following stolen items were found in storage units:

6,911 items worth $189,571 from Walmart

292 items worth $40,030 from Home Depot

1,606 pairs of shoes worth $136,493.94 from Ross

Most of the shoes were Nike brand

32 items worth $1,003.66 from TJ Maxx and Marshalls

17 items worth $617 from Publix

Police said 223 bottles of stolen wine estimated at $10,000 were also found.

Investigators said they also found four stolen guns, heroin, cocaine, and $50,891 in cash.

Authorities said Negron tried to leave the scene when officers tried to detain him.

He was caught during a pursuit, according to police.

Police have not announced at this time if additional charges will be added after the latest search warrant.