Student claims to have explicit photos of prep school teacher’s assistant

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a claim that a student had explicit photos of a teacher’s assistant at Fieldston Preparatory School in Titusville, according to school administrators.

The teacher’s assistant has been placed on administrative leave while the allegation is investigated.

Officials did not say how the student acquired the photos.

“The safety of our students is Fieldston Prep’s highest priority. Fieldston Preparatory School has been educating students with a variety of disabilities in grades K-12 since 2003. Our mission is to develop, implement, and manage individual and therapeutic educational programs for all students in our care,” director Cindy Colletti wrote in a statement to the media.