Apartment fire displaces 3 families in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three families were displaced Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at an Orlando apartment complex.

No one was injured in the fire, which started around 2 a.m. at the Crossroads Apartments off L.B. McLeod Road.

Orlando Fire District Chief Bryan Davis said the fire started on the second floor and worked its way through the roof.

Two units were destroyed by flames, and another was damaged by water, Davis said.

Three families are without a home after a fire at Crossroads Apartments overnight. We’ll have a live report at 5:30 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/aJyTvQCTCR — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 29, 2020

The Red Cross is helping 13 residents from three families who were affected by the blaze, Davis said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Davis said it’s believed it started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

Davis said a smoke detector alerted residents to the fire.