McDouble Trouble: Man poses as McDonald’s employee to rob restaurant, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of disguising himself as a McDonald’s employee and then stealing money from the fast-food restaurant.

The Sheriff’s Office released a new video from the Jan. 26 incident.

Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in an employee uniform walk behind the counter at the chain restaurant on 3191 S. John Young Parkway in Kissimmee. The subject appears to start working as a cashier when the second suspect approaches the register, appears to order and then takes off after the cash register opens. The suspect doubling as an employee takes money out of the register and runs out of the restaurant.

Investigators say this is the second incident involving a suspect disguised as an employee. The first incident happened at a different McDonald’s on Christmas day.