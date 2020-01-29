Winter Park becomes ‘quiet zone’ corridor for SunRail trains
Train engineers will not blow their horns unless there’s an emergency
WINTER PARK, Fla. – As of Wednesday, train engineers are no longer allowed to blow their horns in Winter Park.
The city is now marked as a quiet zone, meaning SunRail train horns cannot go off at railroad crossing intersections unless there’s danger or an emergency. Officials enacted the policy to decrease noise levels within the city.
Quiet zones will be marked with a sign ahead of the intersection. Such areas may be equipped with supplemental safety measures, including more active warning devices, flashing lights and gates.
SunRail safety officials remind residents that with the newly determined quiet zones, it is important to avoid all distractions when approaching railroad tracks.
Whether walking, driving or cycling, people must remember to not stop on the tracks, do not cross the white line unless there’s adequate space on the opposite side of the tracks, and make sure that any objects that protrude from one’s vehicle or person such as a bike rack or carrier can clear the tracks completely before crossing.
There are currently 16 quiet zone crossings in Winter Park:
North Dennings Drive
South Dennings Drive
North Pennsylvania Avenue
South Pennsylvania Avenue
West Webster Avenue
North New York Avenue
West Canton Avenue
West Morse Boulevard
West New England Avenue
West Lyman Avenue
South New York Avenue
Fairbanks Avenue
Holt Avenue
Minnesota Avenue
South Orlando Avenue (17-92)
Westchester Avenue
