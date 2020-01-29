Winter Park becomes ‘quiet zone’ corridor for SunRail trains

WINTER PARK, Fla. – As of Wednesday, train engineers are no longer allowed to blow their horns in Winter Park.

The city is now marked as a quiet zone, meaning SunRail train horns cannot go off at railroad crossing intersections unless there’s danger or an emergency. Officials enacted the policy to decrease noise levels within the city.

Quiet zones will be marked with a sign ahead of the intersection. Such areas may be equipped with supplemental safety measures, including more active warning devices, flashing lights and gates.

SunRail safety officials remind residents that with the newly determined quiet zones, it is important to avoid all distractions when approaching railroad tracks.

Whether walking, driving or cycling, people must remember to not stop on the tracks, do not cross the white line unless there’s adequate space on the opposite side of the tracks, and make sure that any objects that protrude from one’s vehicle or person such as a bike rack or carrier can clear the tracks completely before crossing.

There are currently 16 quiet zone crossings in Winter Park:

North Dennings Drive

South Dennings Drive

North Pennsylvania Avenue

South Pennsylvania Avenue

West Webster Avenue

North New York Avenue

West Canton Avenue

West Morse Boulevard

West New England Avenue

West Lyman Avenue

South New York Avenue

Fairbanks Avenue

Holt Avenue

Minnesota Avenue

South Orlando Avenue (17-92)

Westchester Avenue

