Good Samaritan, first responders rescue driver from Orlando retention pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A good Samaritan and first responders rescued a woman who ended up in a retention pond after another driver hit her vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 37-year-old Blanca Hernandez was driving an SUV northbound on Avalon Boulevard around 6 a.m. when she traveled into the direct path of a Cadillac SUV while making a U-turn onto Old Cheney Highway.

Hernandez’s Chevrolet hit the right side of Daphne Flakes’ Cadillac, sending it off the road and into a retention pond, records show.

A passerby and first responders helped get 50-year-old Flakes out of her vehicle. Both women were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers said Hernandez was ticketed for driving without a license and violating the right of way.