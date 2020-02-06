Titusville man accused of committing 2 robberies minutes apart

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man who tried to steal a cooler full of valuables then tried to steal a bag from another person but ended up in a struggle with a bystander, according to Titusville Police.

According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Angel Rivas approached two people walking along South Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday and forcibly grabbed a cooler containing valuables.

Police said he then approached another victim at a bus stop near the intersection of South Park Avenue and South Street and he tried to steal a black satchel bag, but a struggle ensued, and Rivas battered the victim.

A bystander interrupted the the crime and Rivas ran from the bus stop, records show.

An officer saw Rivas holding the stolen cooler a few streets away on Brow Avenue and arrested him, according to the report.

Rivas is facing charges of strong armed robbery, robbery by sudden snatching, theft and battery. He is being held in the Brevard County Jail on $500 bond.