Man threatens to shoot Brevard judge, records show

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old man is accused of threatening to shoot a Brevard County judge, an arrest affidavit shows.

Matthew Mason is facing a charge of corruption by threat against a public servant.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started on Jan. 27 and deputies spoke with witnesses and Mason.

Deputies said Mason called the Viera courthouse and threatened to shoot a judge if the judge placed an injunction against him for a civil hearing he was being heard on.

Investigators said Mason admitted to deputies to threatening the judge.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mason was arrested at the Wawa on Eau Gallie Boulevard in Melbourne.

He was transported to the Brevard County Jail.