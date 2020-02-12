Watch a SpaceX launch this weekend from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – If you missed the last few Space Coast launches because they happened late at night or during the workday, this weekend’s SpaceX launch will be a good opportunity to see one.

SpaceX is targeting Saturday morning to launch another round of internet-beaming satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40.

The launch window opens at 10:46 a.m. and ends at 11:02 a.m.

Forecasters with the U.S. Air Force 45th Space Wing are expecting a 60% chance of good conditions for liftoff. If the launch delays to Sunday the conditions improve to 90%, according to the 45th Space Wing.

This will be the fifth Falcon 9 launch dedicated to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. The company and CEO Elon Musk are working to create a space-based internet using satellites that beam internet signal down to Earth, even to remote areas.

Most recently, SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral bringing the companies total to 240 in low-Earth orbit, more than any company currently operating spacecraft.

Launching 60 satellites at a time SpaceX plans to send up another round of Starlink spacecraft every few weeks, eventually, operating a fleet of thousands.

Launch details to know

Rocket: Falcon 9

Payload: 60 Starlink satellites

Launch window: Feb. 15 from 10:46 a.m. -11:02 a.m.

Landing: TBD

Launch forecast: 60%

Backup launch date: Feb. 16