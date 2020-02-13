Investigators arrest 3 suspects accused of stealing 30 Apple iPhones from Ocoee Walmart

OCOEE, Fla. – Three people from Ohio are accused of stealing 30 Apple iPhones from the Ocoee Walmart on West Colonia Drive, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said on Monday officers and deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maurice Whyte, Keniece Wyche, and Jaquilla Edwards.

They are facing charges of burglary of a structure and grand theft.

Investigators said the suspects entered the Walmart and broke into a locked display case behind the sales counter to steal the phones.

Officers said the store associate was distracted by Wyche and Edwards acted as the lookout while Whyte went behind the counter and forced his way into the display case.

Authorities said deputies found the suspects unloading the stolen merchandise at a hotel on International Drive.

Police said the suspects were also in possession of 15 stolen Apple watches and 10 stolen Apple iPads from a Walmart in Kissimmee.