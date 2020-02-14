Arrest made after shooting threat at Mainland High School

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department has made an arrest after a shooting threat toward Mainland High School surfaced on social media.

Police posted on Twitter Friday that the person who posted the threat is now in custody. The suspect’s name has not been released.

No other details about the arrest have been released.

UPDATE: The person who posted the threat is now in custody. Our thanks to all of you who reached out. It's appreciated. We'll release more details soon. https://t.co/xEDNPcf66m — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) February 14, 2020

The shooting threat came hours after fireworks prompted an on-campus scare Thursday, school officials said.

Three students are accused of setting off fireworks at Mainland High School, causing a gun scare that led to a lockdown on campus, according to Daytona Beach police.

Authorities said they were called to investigate around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of shots fired on campus. The school was placed on lockdown until police determined that there was no shooter.

Officials from Daytona Beach said they found fireworks in a stairwell and determined the firecrackers were the source of the shooting scare.

READ MORE: After fireworks scare, police investigate shooting threat at Mainland High School