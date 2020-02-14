Crews cut roof off van after crash involving passenger-van near Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sky 6 was over what appeared to be a crash involving a passenger-van at the intersection of Conroy Road and Vineland Road in Orange County.

Initial reports from emergency services indicated the van may have held 15 passengers, some of which may have been students.

Images from Sky 6 showed the white van in the center of the intersection with its roof missing. Crews were around the vehicle picking up debris including doors and windows. The engine of the van was smashed in.

A black SUV was spotted by Sky 6 on the curb with its grill damaged.

An ambulance was on scene treating one person.

It was not immediately clear how many people we in the van at the time of the crash, the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

News 6 has reached out to responding agencies for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.