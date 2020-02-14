Deputies searching for missing, endangered DeLand teen

DeLAND, Fla. – Volusia County deputies said they are searching for missing 17-year-old Johnathan Riggs and believe he may be in danger after making suicidal statements.

Riggs jumped the fence of the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise Thursday, leaving the campus and has not returned, according to a news release.

Deputies said the teen was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, has short hair, is about 6 feet tall, and weighs 140 to 150 pounds.

Investigators believe Riggs may be hanging around the downtown DeLand area, and may be in the company of a female friend who has a head shaved with pink hair.

Anyone with information about Riggs is urged to call 911 concerning case #20-3364.