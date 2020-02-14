Orlando receives $2.7 million+ to help fight terrorism

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando will receive a grant to help fight terrorism, according to Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Darren Soto, and Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

The grant total for the Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security Initiative will total between $2.8 and $3.5 million, according to Rep. Demings.

“This Valentine’s Day announcement is great news as we work to keep Central Florida safe. Having the safety and shield of well-trained, well-prepared first responders is what has allowed Orlando to become a haven for business, art, culture, tourism, and innovation. It brings me great joy to know that everyone in our community can enjoy the tremendous opportunities and joys of living in this thriving region as we continue to grow,” Rep. Demings said.

Orlando will receive a grant to help fight terrorism, according to Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Darren Soto, and Rep. Stephanie Murphy. (WKMG)

Rep. Murphy said with Orlando being a top tourist destination the city is vulnerable to acts of terrorism.

“That’s why our congressional delegation fought so hard to ensure Orlando received this critical funding. I will keep working to bring home federal dollars that increase public safety and give law enforcement the tools they need to keep our community safe,” Rep. Murphy said.

Rep. Soto said he is grateful this grant was approved.

“The people of Orlando have felt firsthand the impact of extreme tragedies perpetrated by those seeking to create panic and fear, and we are determined to use this funding to eliminate such instances wherever possible,” Rep. Soto said.

The grant will provide funding to help with terror-prevention planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercises in urban areas, according to Rep. Demings.

Rep. Demings listed the four national priority areas: