16-year-old shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Westmoreland Avenue and Indiana Street, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, deputies said.

No arrests have been made, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Details about any possible suspects were not immediately available.

News 6 saw investigators collecting shell casings not far from where the teen was found shot Monday morning. Deputies have not said if the two scenes are connected.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.