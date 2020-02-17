Oakland police search for hit-and-run driver involved in deadly pedestrian crash

OAKLAND, Fla. – Police in Oakland and Winter Garden are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a driver who they say hit and killed a 57-year-old woman crossing the street.

Sheena Rodriguez was crossing Colonial Drive just west of Tubb Street Sunday with her husband when Oakland police say she was hit by a dark-colored sedan driving west toward Clermont.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

Oakland police are working with the Winter Garden Police Department to investigate the incident.

The vehicle, described as an older model Nissan sedan, never stopped after hitting the victim, according to police. Investigators say the car will likely have front end damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver are asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 407-656-9797.