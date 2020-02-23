Authorities search for missing DeBary man with dementia

DeBARY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a DeBary man with dementia who was last seen Saturday.

Officials said a statewide Silver Alert has been activated for William Eugene Hamilton, 86, who left his home in the 500 block of Quail Down Drive at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Hamilton was driving a red 2007 Lexus 460 LS with Florida tag EKHL89, officials said.

Photo of vehicle William Hamilton was driving. (Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Hamilton was expected to be driving to Orange City, where he often visits businesses, but he has not returned home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hamilton, who officials said has dementia, was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He is described by the Sheriff's Office as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and has blue eyes and is balding.

Officials said Volusia sheriff's detectives are on the lookout for Hamilton and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office has been alerted.

Anyone with information about Hamilton is asked to call 911.