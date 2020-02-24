Titusville teacher’s aide sent explicit photos to student, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old teacher’s aide at a Titusville school was arrested Friday on allegations of sending explicit photos to a 16-year-old student.

Lindsey Noele Thorson, an aide at Fieldston Preparatory School on Columbia Boulevard, was arrested on charges of transmission of materials harmful to minors and tampering with evidence.

Titusville police said Thorson turned herself in to authorities at the Brevard County Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

A parent reported the incident to police, and an investigation revealed that the student had explicit photos on his cellphone that were sent to him by Thorson, according to authorities.

A faculty member was notified of the allegations by the student, police said.

“This case provides an important reminder that school officials, by law, are mandatory reporters of suspected abuse, regardless of whether they believe the allegations or not," lead Detective Jessica Cabrera said in a statement.

Thoson was booked into Brevard County Jail.