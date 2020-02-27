News 6/360: President Trump’s historic Daytona 500 lap; SpaceX’s journey to launching humans

ORLANDO, Fla. – From a historic lap around the Daytona International Speedway to one company’s plan to launch humans to space from U.S. soil, this week’s episode of News 6/360 covers a few topics every Central Floridian should know about.

If you live in Central Florida or you’re a NASCAR fan, you’re probably well aware of the fact that this year’s Daytona 500 race was a big deal -- especially with Ryan Newman’s fiery crash during the final lap -- but News 6 anchors Julie Broughton and Brianna Volz are breaking down how the race was historic, in more ways than one. And yes, it has everything to do with President Donald Trump’s visit, including his warmup lap around the track.

After taking a look at that historic ride, News 6/360 explores plans for another one -- this time, to space. We’ll show you how far SpaceX’s Crew Dragon has come on its journey to eventually launch humans to space from U.S. soil -- specifically from the Space Coast -- and how soon we could see it happen.

And finally, we show you what could very well be the sweetest reunion you’ll ever watch. We don’t want to give it away but here’s a hint: Dogs with astronaut owners really miss them while they’re at work in space.

