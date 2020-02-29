Orlando police, volunteers clean up senior resident’s home

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police and volunteers spent their Saturday giving refreshing a veteran's home as part of the agency's Senior Community Connection initiative.

Dozens of volunteers, like Larry Oliver, participated in the event at John Andrews' home. The Koren War Air Force veteran has lived in the house for more than 50 years.

"Just trying to help out, do what we can, and beautify the neighborhood," Oliver said.

Great day fixing up the home of 86-year old Korean War veteran John Andrews. pic.twitter.com/vePAfNCRM1 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 29, 2020

Volunteers planted plants, spread new gravel, and painted Andrews’ home. The veteran said his house is unrecognizable.

“When I pass it now, I pass it a couple times before I recognize it,” Andrews said.

Earlier this month volunteers cleared out overgrown bushes around the home. Photos of what the house looked like before showed paint chipping away and weeds covering the backyard.

Orlando Police teamed up with Eden Landscaping, Orlando Painting Services, Home Depot, and the Orlando Magic to clean up Andrews' home as part of the department's Senior Community Connection initiative.

Chief Orlando Rolon started the initiative last year. He said officers pick a senior resident who needs a little help and then makes a huge difference in their lives.

"It shows that our community can come together and do a lot of great things," Rolon said.

Andrews said he is overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity. He adds this is the best gift he could receive days after his 86th birthday.

“I want to thank all of them. I’m very appreciative,” Andrews said.