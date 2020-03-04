What The Honk: Tight parking spots and obstructed views

ORLANDO, Fla. – WARNING: The images you’re about to see may cause raised eyebrows, slight questioning of human education and a wondering of where some drivers tested for their license. Viewer discretion is advised.

It is said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Sooner or later some of y’all are going to have to learn the hard the way and it’s not going to be a very nice situation. I can’t even begin to grasp why you all literally choose to stop on the train tracks.

Railroad crossing

I’m calling this one monkey see, monkey do. This traffic duo came to a stop together on the railroad track. Seen here is a Lexus and the white Honda SUV both just hanging out on the tracks waiting for traffic to get going. Let me be perfectly clear here. Even if the arms are NOT down you are not allowed to stop on the tracks. What are you going to do when the arms come down and you can’t move and here comes the train? Probably yell what the honk! We can do better than this, Central Florida.

[READ NEXT: What the Honk: Trooper Steve explores dogs sitting on laps and wrong way drivers | What the Honk: Sharing parking spots and dirty socks]

Why -- just why? I get everyone is into their own hobbies and car stuff but can we stop this mess, please. Now, before some of you say I’m being mean, let me start by saying this is illegal.

Obstructing views

Florida law does not allow any tint or markings on your windshield any lower than the “AS1” line marked on the top of your window. Then, on the other hand, it’s like what are you trying to do here. I know plenty of car club people out there probably won’t be too excited about this but what the honk.

We’ve all heard the question, what came first, the chicken or the egg? Well, I’ve got one for you. What came first, the Mazda or the Honda? I’m now convinced that some of you may be actually trying way too hard to appear on What The Honk.

Double parked

If you didn’t know BOTH of these cars are definitely improperly parked and out of all places, in a doctor parking lot. I’m not sure what kind of physician parking lot this it but I sure hope someone’s getting their eyes checked.

I want to keep seeing the things you’re seeing, keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.