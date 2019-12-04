What the Honk: Sharing parking spots and dirty socks

ORLANDO, Fla. – After the holidays I knew I would come back to a full inbox of honks and I wasn’t disappointed. But I’ve been wanting to join in on the fun and I finally found one.

This stopped me in my tracks and even made my dog raise an eyebrow, like what the honk do you think you’re doing? I am 100% confident that your monthly fee for your covered parking spot does not allow for you to rack and stack cars into your space. This Hummer not only parked their buddy in their space but they decided to park there with them. Now this did take place in a gated community and depending on local agreements won’t get you a ticket but I can promise you it will get you towed and fined by the property management. Tint looks a little dark also -- on a scale of one to ten I give this eight honks.

If there wasn’t enough smells to worry about while out and about, here comes this Casselberry driver. Dirty sock and all this driver gives no honks, obviously. I can’t help to think how someone who does this feels they have complete control of the car. Think about what would happen in the case of a crash. The injuries sustained would be pretty intense. I’m all for a relaxing ride but let’s avoid this kind of stuff. First thing that comes to mind is a careless driving ticket and a lot of odd looks from your fellow drivers.

Now Florida Man tends to make appearances all across the United States but it’s always nice when we can catch him here at home getting ready to do some yard work. Here we have him riding on the exterior of a vehicle I’m guessing headed to his next yard. Florida Statute 316.2015 says this is by no means good for his business and he needs to get off that car, like now. I really can’t make this stuff up nor would I want to. Riding on the exterior of a car is by no means smart and just let’s stop and think about this, who’s going to hire a trunk riding lawn care provider? Not me.

I want to keep seeing the things you’re seeing, keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

As always, drive safely out there.