Orlando police looking for man accused of stealing vehicle with child inside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers are searching for the man accused of stealing a vehicle with a 5-year-old girl inside, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said he took the vehicle while the girl was sleeping inside.

Please help us locate the suspect who took a vehicle w/a 5 year old little girl sleeping inside. Thankfully she has been located safe. Now help us ID him. If you know him please call @CrimelineFL or 911 pic.twitter.com/3AfIhC3F1a — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 5, 2020

Investigators said the girl was found safe and sound.

Authorities said they are now trying to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man in the photo is asked to call 911.

Police said officers responded to Gabriel’s Submarine Sandwich Shop on Edgewater Drive around 7:38 on Wednesday in reference to a kidnapping.

Officers said the victim told investigators he and his and daughter were in the car while his fiancee was ordering food.

The victim told investigators he came inside to check on his fiancee and left his 5-year-old daughter sleeping in the unlocked vehicle, according to police.

He told police within a matter of seconds the suspect entered the vehicle and left the parking lot, according to investigators.

The man drove away eastbound on Edgewater Drive.

Police said officers found the car on Ardsley Drive with the 5-year-old girl inside. This is about a mile away from the original scene.

She is safe and sound.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.