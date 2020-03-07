Polk County officials search for suspect after double homicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County authorities are investigating a double homicide, officials said.

According to investigators, two badly decomposed bodies were discovered Friday night in an area near Haines City.

Detectives have arrested two people in connection with the homicides, officials said.

According to Polk County officials, the two are being held on charges of accessory after the fact and failing to report a death.

Detectives are still searching for a third suspect who they believe committed the murders.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide updates at 1:15 p.m. You can watch the news conference on our Facebook page.

Stay with news 6 as we update this developing story.