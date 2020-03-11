Firefighters canvas Orange County assisted living facilities with coronavirus information

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County firefighters knocked on dozens of doors Wednesday at assisted living facilities to distribute information regarding the coronavirus.

Authorities planned to visit 82 facilities throughout the day to inform residents about how to prevent contracting COVID-19.

The information firefighters handed out highlights the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations pertaining to long-term healthcare facilities and steps to minimize transmission of the virus. Pamphlets and posters also included preparedness information and how healthcare workers can protect themselves in the wake of the outbreak.

The most at-risk population for the virus appears to be the elderly or people with preexisting health conditions, according to the World Health Organization.

As of Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has confirmed 21 cases of the coronavirus in the state and two deaths.