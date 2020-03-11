Florida man stands naked in his driveway, throws rocks at passing cars, deputies say

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A Brevard County man was arrested for standing naked in his driveway and throwing rocks at passing cars, according to an arrest report.

Brevard County Deputies were called to a Port St. John neighborhood Tuesday and found Duy Khanh, 34, standing nude in the driveway of his home, records show.

Deputies said there were multiple witnesses nearby who saw Khanh throwing rocks and hitting cars.

Khanh is being charged with the exposure of sexual organs, jail records show.