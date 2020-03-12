Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man fell off his motorcyclist after a rear-end crash and then was hit and dragged underneath an SUV on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 26-year-old Don Nicholas Kemp was riding a Harley on northbound I-75 near mile marker 351 around 7:20 a.m. Thursday when, for an unknown reason, he failed to stop to accommodate for traffic in front of him and as a result, hit the rear of a Dodge Ram.

After that crash, records show Kemp fell off the motorcycle into the right lane, where he was hit by a Toyota Highlander that was unable to avoid the crash.

Kemp became lodged under the Toyota’s undercarriage as it swerved to the left, according to FHP.

Troopers said Kemp died at the scene of the crash.

The other drivers did not suffer serious injuries.