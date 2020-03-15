Death investigation underway in Titusville after teen drowns at community pool, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are conducting a death investigation Saturday after a teenager drowned at a community pool.

Officers arrived to the 3600 block of Barna Avenue, where a 13-year-old child was actively receiving emergency medical attention due to drowning in a community pool, officials said.

The child was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m., officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Titusville Police Department.