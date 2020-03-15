Uber driver carjacked by passenger who offered him an iPhone, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Uber driver was carjacked by a repeat-passenger who offered him an iPhone, according to an investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 27, the Uber driver picked up his passenger in downtown Orlando and drove him to his final location along Patterson Avenue, according to an arrest report. During the drive the passenger, 18-year-old Zechariah McKnight, gave the driver his phone number and offered a him a new iPhone, deputies said.

After completing the ride, McKnight left the Uber and did not bring the driver a new phone, records showed.

Later that evening, McKnight and another male requested a ride from the same Uber driver. Once that ride was completed, McKnight left the vehicle, then returned with a third male, according to an arrest report.

McKnight ordered the driver out of his car and grabbed him by the hair. After a struggle, one male stole the driver’s car and McKnight fled on foot, deputies said.

Investigators said they were able to place McKnight in the area of the carjacking and arrested him on those charges.

It was not immediately clear if the other two males at the scene are outstanding or if they are facing charges.