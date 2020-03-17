Coronavirus: Here’s why cruise ships are taking turns docking at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Several cruise ships are rotating in and out of Port Canaveral this week after the coronavirus outbreak put a halt to cruises.

Port officials told News 6 there isn’t enough room for all ships to dock at the same time.

Six ships will dock at Port Canaveral while one will remain offshore.

Port officials say the cruise ships will switch out every few days.

There are no passengers aboard the ships.