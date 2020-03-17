Man charged with second degree murder in Pine Hills shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Pine Hills man, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Alan Thomas, 23, was arrested Tuesday on charges of second degree murder with a firearm and attempted second degree murder with a firearm in the Saturday shooting death of Daichaun Council, 26.

Council was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Silver Start Road and North Pine Hills Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to a news release.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.