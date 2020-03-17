Volusia County beaches to remain open, enforce new regulations amid coronavirus concerns

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials say beaches will remain open amid the coronavirus outbreak but social distancing will be enforced.

Authorities advised beachgoers Tuesday to keep gatherings to 10 people or less and to remain 6 feet apart at all times.

Lifeguards will use a loudspeaker if they witness any large gatherings. Those who disobey warnings could be subjected to a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

Tollbooth workers will also be equipped with hand sanitizers and gloves in the wake of the virus.

County leaders plan to attempt this protocol for about a week before potentially closing all access to beaches.

Volusia County officials announced these new regulations after Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed Floridians from the state capital, closing all bars and nightclubs for the next 30 days.

