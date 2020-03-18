NextDoor launches new map so neighbors can help each other during the coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – NextDoor on Wednesday launched a map designed to assist neighbors in providing help to each other given the current spread of the coronavirus.

The Help Map allows neighbors to post information indicating what kind of aid they can provide -- including running errands, helping with child care or donating extra food.

“Particularly with at-risk and elderly neighbors being affected, we wanted to provide an easy way to find help in the coming weeks and months,” NextDoor officials wrote in a news release.

To use the feature, you’ll first need to sign up for an account by entering your address and a few other details. Then, use this link to see your neighborhood’s Help Map.

From there, each user will be prompted to provide a brief description of the help they can provide and then add that information to the map. Postings can be removed at any time.

The second new tool launched Wednesday, called NextDoor Groups, allows anyone in the community to create an interest group to discuss certain topics.

According to company officials, they saw users create many groups around COVID-19 during beta testing, including ways to stay entertained at home, how to help those who are most likely to contract the respiratory and keeping children connected during school closures.

