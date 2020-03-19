86ºF

BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show coronavirus impact at Disney, OIA and Florida beaches

Central Florida looks scarce as COVID-19 cases increase

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

Universal Orlando theme parks to temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns
Slowly but surely, Central Florida is experiencing more and more closures to prevent furthering the spread of the coronavirus.

Theme parks are empty, bars and nightclubs are void of music and dancing, but as of now, beaches have not found the same solace. Locals and visitors alike continue to flock to Florida’s famous beaches, despite pleas from health experts and officials to stay home and avoid crowds.

Below you’ll find pictures of Florida hotspots before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click through the galleries to see the effects of social distancing and self-isolation.

Disney World: before and during COVID-19 pandemic

Universal Orlando: before and during COVID-19 pandemic

Orlando International Airport: before and during COVID-19 pandemic

Downtown Orlando: before and during COVID-19 pandemic

Cocoa Beach: before and during COVID-19 pandemic

