Coronavirus: Orange County offers 1 time rent, utility payment help

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed Sunday the county will provide one-time rent assistance to county residents unable to make their payments because they’ve been furloughed during the outbreak.

The Orange County coronavirus help hotline will begin taking calls Monday at 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily. Residents who need assistance making their rent or utility payments can call 407-836-6500.

Demings stressed the payment help is one-time only and for county residents only. The program does not apply to people who are not working but still being paid during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents can also visit www.ocfl.net/Coronavirus for additional resources.

The Orange County Utilities Department will not suspend any accounts during the pandemic, Demings said.

Demings said the county has 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening. More than 830 cases have been confirmed statewide.

On Wednesday, the Florida National Guard will open a large-scale drive-up coronavirus testing site in the Orange County Convention Center parking lot.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C. White House officials and congressional leaders are negotiating a national coronavirus aid package to help businesses make payroll and extend unemployment.

