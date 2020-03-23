Magical mixology: Learn how to make famous drinks from Epcot’s La Cava del Tequila at home

ORLANDO, Fla. - – For many adult Disney World guests at Epcot, they look forward to drinking around the world.

If you start your quest going clockwise around the World Showcase, the first stop is the Mexico Pavillion and getting a margarita at La Cava del Tequila is a rite of passage.

While Disney World parks and resorts are currently closed through the end of the month, it’s not stopping cast members from engaging with fans on social media. Since social distancing is encouraged, now is a great time to shake up something new in the kitchen.

Beginning Monday, mixologist Gustavo Ortega-Oyarzun will host live stream tutorials showing viewers how to make great cocktail recipes with things you can find at home. According to a post, live stream tutorials will start at 7 p.m. on the La Cava del Tequila Instagram page and run all week long.

Will there be a La Cava Avocado, Blood Orange or Jalapeño margarita turial? Cheers to hoping.

For a look at La Cava del Tequila’s Lounge Menu, click here.