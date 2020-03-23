Seminole County schools partner with church members for families in need

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With schools across the country closed, parents part of the Families in Need programs are facing another challenge: making sure their kids are getting their meals. But Seminole County Public Schools has stepped up to provide daily meals throughout the week of March 23 to March 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s important for us to try and provide proteins, meals like macaroni and cheese, pasta, peanut butter,” Misa Mill, Manager of Community Involvement for SCPS, said.

Seminole County public schools will be distributing the meals through seven drive-thru locations across the county at district elementary schools.

On Wednesday families will be able to pick up all the extra food.

“When the families come to pick up their breakfast and lunch, they will also go through and be able to get a bag to support their pantries at their homes,” Mills said.

All of the supply bags were prepared by volunteers with Action Church. Their location in Sanford and in Winter Park are collecting canned foods, oatmeal, tuna, apple sauce and other non-perishable snacks.

“With the kids home, you know, that’s a very big impact having those kids home and having to have snacks all day long,” Mills said. “Snacks that SCPS suggests that can be donated are granola bars, crackers, gummies, and cookies.”

“It’s just a time for people to take care of people and just show them that they care and they love them,” Justin Dailey, Lead Pastor of Action Church said. “Monday morning we’ve already collected enough items for 425 families. We’re gonna be here as long as the community needs us.”

For information about what items are needed the most, Seminole County Public Schools has an online list of the pantry items that can be donated.

Action Church will be open from 9 to 5 pm Monday through Friday to collect non-perishable foods for SCPS students.