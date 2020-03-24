Wekiva Island temporarily closed due to coronavirus

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Wekiva Island has temporarily closed due to mounting concerns over the coronavirus, according to a news release.

Bill Weinaug, owner of Wekiva Island , released a statement Tuesday detailing the closure of operations on the island as more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the area. Citing a commitment to sustainability, the environment and the Central Florida community, Weinaug said it was the right time to close the park.

“We wish health and security to you, your loved ones and your dear friends during this time,” Weinaug said. “Nature is a powerful teacher in the lessons of renewal and restoration. We, too, will come back stronger than ever, and we know the Wekiva River will be here to enjoy for a long time to come.”