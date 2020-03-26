Motorcyclist killed in Colonial Drive crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a wreck on Colonial Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers responded to the crash at Colonial Drive and Sherman Street at 5:05 pm. A motorcycle and truck were involved, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive were blocked Thursday evening as investigators were still on scene.