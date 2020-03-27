Altamonte Mall temporarily closing due to coronavirus pandemic

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Mall will be temporarily closing its doors starting Friday as the area continues to battle with the spread of coronavirus.

Essential stores and restaurants with exterior-facing entrances will be allowed to stay open but their hours and operations will likely be reduced, so customers should call ahead before arriving.

It’s unclear at this point when the mall will reopen.

The announcement of the closure came from the city of Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon along with tips to avoid large groups and practice good hygiene.

All city events have been cancelled through April 23, including Earth Day at Lake Lotus Park.

In Seminole County, 49 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

