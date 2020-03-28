Florida coronavirus cases surge to 3,763 overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 3,700 have been afflicted with COVID-19 and another 54 have died from the virus, according to new numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Saturday morning.

Public health officials counted 565 new coronavirus cases overnight, as the total climbs toward the 4,000 mark. This marks the largest increase in one day, beating Wednesday’s jump of 548 cases.

The FDOH also saw an increase in hospitalizations since Friday night, bring the total up to 526 patients now being treated. Volusia County reported one person has died due to complications of the virus.

Florida, now with 3,763 cases, has continued to see a steady increase as more testing sites have been made available. Statewide, more than 33,000 people have been tested for the virus, less than 10% of those tests came back positive, according to officials.

See the number of cases county-by-county below:

County Confirmed Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 26 3 0 Flagler 13 1 0 Lake 35 8 0 Marion 17 1 0 Orange 206 43 4 Osceola 66 18 0 Polk 34 13 0 Seminole 61 14 0 Sumter 33 10 0 Volusia 44 11 1

Orange County currently has the most patients in the Central Florida area with 206 confirmed cases and 43 hospitalizations. The increase comes as Orange and Osceola counties are under mandatory stay-at-home orders issued by local leaders.

Seminole County has also seen an increase in cases over the last week, local leaders opting to mandate people keep six-feet from each other with a county-wide social distancing order.

Other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 include beaches in Brevard County limiting operation hours and Disney World closing its gates indefinitely.

As counties issue community restrictions, Gov. Ron DeSantis stands firm on his reasons for not issuing a state-wide mandate, saying that it would be too disruptive to businesses and the everyday lives of those who live in areas without community transmission. Instead, he issued mandatory quarantine orders for those traveling from Louisiana and New York hotspots to Florida, requiring those travelers must be screened and self-isolate for two weeks to avoid contributing to the spread in the Sunshine State.

