First coronavirus-related death reported in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported the first coronavirus-related death in Osceola County, marking the sixth overall for the Central Florida region.

According to the state DOH, the man was 58 years old and had no history of travel. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21, state records show, and died Monday.

Osceola County residents are currently under an emergency stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus until at least April 9.

Countywide Osceola has 90 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, of those 22 people are hospitalized.

Neighboring counties including Orange and Volusia have also reported deaths due to COVID-19.

Orange County reported four deaths due to the virus. According to the state DOH, all of the victims were 58 years or older. Only one of those cases involved international travel and it’s unknown if any of the individuals had contact with a confirmed case prior to testing positive for the virus.

Volusia County also had one fatality due to the respiratory illness. A 71-year-old man had no known travel history prior to his death, according to state data.

As of Monday evening, more than 5,700 cases have been confirmed in Florida, including 71 deaths and 715 hospitalizations.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.