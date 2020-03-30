Orange County officials give coronavirus update after first weekend of stay-at-home order

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Orange County are expected to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak Monday after the first weekend of the countywide stay-at-home order.

The order, which went into effect Thursday night, is expected to last two weeks, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

On Friday, Demings said the majority of Orange County residents were abiding by the order, which the mayor says was put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 293 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Orange County, making it the county with the most confirmed cases in Central Florida. Officials said four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Orange County.

Statewide, 5,473 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths have been reported.

