Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood delivers pizzas for small businesses

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood took a break from law enforcement to help local pizza businesses deliver hot pies.

During an uncertain economic time for many businesses, Chitwood encouraged residents to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic and order delivery.

He ditched the uniform this weekend and volunteered to help My Cousin Vinny’s in Ormond Beach and Italiano’s in Deltona bring out curbside orders. On a few occasions, he even drove orders to a customer’s door.

Been having a blast delivering pizzas these past couple nights. Back at it again tomorrow at Italiano's in Deltona. Even if you don't order from me, I hope this gets you thinking about ordering from someplace in your area that NEEDS your business during these tough economic times pic.twitter.com/JjIEJteH0F — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 29, 2020

“I hope this gets you thinking about ordering from someplace in your area that needs your business during these tough economic times.”

He’s asked other officials to get cheesy, and do the same.