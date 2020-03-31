Single mom loses job, now trying to cut costs to make ends meet amid spread of coronavirus

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Shannon Tosney said she went from her dream job to a search for unemployment benefits in less than a week amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Now the single mom is trying to negotiate with lenders to extend next month’s bills.

“Without getting any help from unemployment I have zero places to go,” Tosney told News 6.

Tosney lost her job in produce sales on March 23 and has been working non-stop to get a new at-home position from anyone who will hire.

“My biggest challenge is paying the rent, she said, “With my child, I will get $1700 from the stimulus package so that will cover rent for May.”

Other than child support, Tosney and her 9-year-old son Christian have no financial options.

She said she has cut cable, streaming services including Hulu and Disney Plus and downsized her cell phone service as well.

“I have to have my internet for homeschooling and looking for employment,” she said, “ My car payment, TICO, Duke Energy, all the necessities we have in everyday life.”

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com, told News 6 forbearance options are available you just have to ask.

“If you’re out of work or expect to be the first step you should take is contact your lenders to get out in front of it now, he said, “ so they don’t have to track you down when you are behind and your options are much more limited.”

