Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old out of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old King Crockett out of Alachua County.

According to a news release, King was seen on Newberry Road and I-75 in Gainesville Tuesday wearing a black hoodie with a blue Superman logo, a black shirt and blue jogging pants with a white stripe down the side.

Officials say King may be in the company of Caesar Crockett, 29, who was last seen wearing a faded long-sleeve black shirt and black baseball shorts with three red and white stripes on the side.

Investigators said the two may be traveling in a 2007 black Pontiac G5, with temporary Georgia tag number S0325629.

Anyone who sees King or Crockett should immediately call 911, but should not approach.

