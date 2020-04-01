61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

61ºF

Local News

Daytona Beach issues curfew to slow spread of coronavirus

Traveling to work OK during overnight hours

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Health, Volusia County, Daytona Beach
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
(AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach on Tuesday issued a curfew in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew, which starts Thursday and ends April 8, will be in effect daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“There are specific exceptions to the curfew, including travel to and from work, medical emergencies and food delivery services,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Restaurants offering drive-thru, delivery and takeout services will be able to remain open, officials said.

According to data released Tuesday night by state health officials, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Volusia County.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: