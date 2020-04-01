Daytona Beach issues curfew to slow spread of coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach on Tuesday issued a curfew in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew, which starts Thursday and ends April 8, will be in effect daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“There are specific exceptions to the curfew, including travel to and from work, medical emergencies and food delivery services,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Restaurants offering drive-thru, delivery and takeout services will be able to remain open, officials said.

According to data released Tuesday night by state health officials, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Volusia County.