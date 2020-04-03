Orlando air traffic controller tests positive for COVID-19, tower to be cleaned

ORLANDO, Fla. – An air traffic controller working in the Orlando International Airport flight tower tested positive for coronavirus Friday, according to officials with the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union.

Local union representatives learned Friday that an air traffic controller at OIA had tested positive after showing few symptoms, according to a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration initially determined that a level 2 cleaning, which includes enhanced janitorial services, would be enough. However, after a call with the union and airport officials, they decided to conduct a medical-quality cleaning under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The tower will be closed for cleaning at 5 p.m. and the airport will be put on Air Traffic Control visual flight rules during that time, according to a news release.

